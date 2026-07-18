India's Got Latent 2 Contestant Sakshi Jha Reportedly Suspended By Bihar Government After 'Pati Ko Pee Ke Marna' Remark |

The Bihar Government has reportedly taken strict action against India's Got Latent Season 2 contestant Sakshi Jha following her controversial remarks on the show. During her appearance on Samay Raina's reality show, Sakshi described herself as a "man-hater" and claimed that she hated not only men in general but also her own father and brother. She also revealed that she works as a teacher in Bihar and, during one of the segments, said she would want to beat her future husband after getting drunk.

According to a report by Miss Malini, the Bihar Government has suspended Sakshi Jha over the controversy surrounding her remarks on India's Got Latent Season 2. However, an official statement from the government regarding the reported suspension is still awaited. Since the episode aired, Sakshi has faced widespread criticism on social media, with many questioning her conduct, especially as a teacher.

Bihar is Faster than Uk police 🗿 pic.twitter.com/JHigMInQZD — Comment. (@kajutakla) July 18, 2026

Sakshi also made headlines on the show for becoming the first contestant in India's Got Latent Season 2 to receive zero points from all the panellists. Interestingly, while the judges unanimously gave her 0, Sakshi rated her own performance an 8 out of 10.

During her audition on India's Got Latent Season 2, Sakshi introduced herself by saying, "Main ek man-hater hoon." When the panellists asked if that included the men in her own family, she replied, "Papa hain, par hain toh mard hi. Mujhe unse bhi nafrat hai. Dada se bhi nafrat hai. Mere bhai se bhi nafrat hai." Explaining the reason behind her views, she said it stemmed from "generational trauma." She further grabbed attention when she revealed that her life goal was, "Pati ko daaru pee ke belt se maarna hai," leaving the judges and audience visibly stunned. Her remarks drew widespread criticism online, with many social media users calling them offensive and inappropriate.

New episodes of India's Got Latent Season 2 premiere every alternate Saturday at 7 PM IST. The comedy talent show is available to stream on Netflix as well as Samay Raina's official YouTube channel, allowing viewers to watch the latest episodes on either platform. Since its premiere on June 20, 2026, the show has been following a bi-weekly release schedule, with each new episode featuring a fresh lineup of contestants and celebrity panellists.