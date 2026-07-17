'Pati Ko Daru Pi Ke Marna Hai': India's Got Latent S2 Ep 3 Contestant Sakshi Jha's Audition Ends With All 0s, Sparks Outrage |

India's Got Latent Season 2, Episode 3 has premiered on Netflix, and one contestant has been dominating social media discussions ever since her audition. Sakshi Jha grabbed attention after her interaction with Samay Raina and the panel went viral online, largely drawing criticism from viewers. She also became the first contestant this season to receive zero points from all the panellists, while giving herself an 8.

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3: Who Is Bihar's Sakshi Jha, The First Contestant To Receive All 0s?

Hailing from Bihar, Sakshi Jha is a teacher by profession and also creates content on social media. She has over 13.5K followers on Instagram, where she describes herself as "Patriarchy's worst nightmare."

During her audition, Sakshi referred to herself as a "man hater" and wrote in her goal "pati ko daru pi ke marna hai." She also claimed that she disliked not only men in general but even her father and brother. Her remarks failed to impress the judges, with every panellist, including Samay Raina, awarding her zero. In a humorous moment, when Samay later asked the audience to score her performance, they too responded by chanting, "0."

People like her are exactly the reason why so many people end up hating feminism#IndiasGotLatent pic.twitter.com/4mfbHM3ta0 — 💃🏻 (@sheheartlikins1) July 17, 2026

This woman, Sakshi Jha from Bihar, appeared on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent today, where she introduced herself as a teacher.



She said that she hates all men in the world, including her own grandfather, father, and brother. She even claimed that standing next to men… pic.twitter.com/40nWa6IMIA — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) July 17, 2026

Her audition soon sparked mixed reactions online. One user wrote, "#IndiasGotLatent S2, a contestant named Sakshi Jha came across as having a strong bias against men. She even said that if she gets married, she'd want to hit her husband, and she also expressed hatred toward her own father." Another commented, "She represents the entire pseudo feminist mindset," while a third wrote, "People like her are exactly the reason why so many people end up hating feminism."

#IndiasGotLatent s2, a contestant named Sakshi Jha came across as having a strong bias against men. She even said that if she gets married, she'd want to hit her husband, and she also expressed hatred toward her own father. mindsets like Siya, Muskan, Sonam #SamayRaina pic.twitter.com/7jyYHWluW7 — Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) July 17, 2026

She represents the entire pseudo feminist mindset - 🤡 🤡#indiasgotlatent pic.twitter.com/P7n4iGskQY — Ankit (@myoniir) July 17, 2026

Finally felt like I was watching an old season of 'India's Got latent,

Season 2, Episode 3 is too good.#indiasgotlatent — Ankit (@myoniir) July 17, 2026

Episode 3 featured a star-studded panel comprising Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram, and Yashraj Mehra. India's Got Latent Season 2 streams on Netflix and YouTube, with new episodes releasing every two weeks at 7 pm IST.