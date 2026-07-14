Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani & Elvish Yadav As Guests On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2? Here's The Truth

Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani & Elvish Yadav On IGL 2? | YouTube / X

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent season 2 started a few days ago. The first guests on the show were Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and in the second episode, we got to see Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and Harssh Limbachiyaa. Now, everyone is keen to know who will be seen in the third episode of the show. A video has gone viral on social media claiming that the Awarapan 2 team, Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, and singer Amaal Mallik, along with Elvish Yadav, will be seen in the next episode of IGL.

However, the video turned out to be fake. A fan of Emraan shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "#Awarapan2 Fun Time😝 POV: #Instagram khola sirf 2 minute ke liye… aur feed ne dikha diya #SamayRaina ke show #IndiasGotLatent mein #EmraanHashmi, #DishaPatani aur #AmaalMallik ke saath #ElvishYadav #Awarapan2 promote kar rahe hain, upar se cutout reveal bhi! 😭🤣 Bas phir kya… 2 second ke liye laga multiverse khul gaya. (Yes, it’s fake… but ngl, edit dekh ke ek pal ke liye yakeen ho gaya. 😂) (sic)."

Netizens React To Viral Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "Heart attack moment until the last moment (sic)." Another X user wrote, "I thought it's real. Then I read whole caption (sic)."

One netizen tweeted, "WTH hahaha.. maine last ka line late read kiya almost chillaya hai maine ki waaooo @AmaalMallik aa raha hai A2 promotion ke liye (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

India's Got Latent Fake Videos

This is not the first time that a fake video about India's Got Latent season 2 guests has gone viral on social media. A few days ago, a video went viral claiming that adult film stars Johnny Sins and Comatozze were going to be a part of the show. However, it was an AI-generated video.