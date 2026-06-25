India's Got Latent Season 2: After Alia Bhatt & Sharvari, Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat To Appear As Panelists On Samay Raina's Show?

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 | Instagram / X (Twitter)

India's Got Latent season 2 started streaming on Netflix and YouTube last Saturday. The first episode featured Alpha actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists. Now, everyone is keen to know which celebrities will be seen in the second episode of the show, along with Samay Raina.

While there were rumours that Rakhi Sawant will be seen in the second episode, a few tweets on X are hinting that the second episode will feature singer Karan Aujla, comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua, and Gurleen Pannu, and YouTuber Sourav Joshi.

One of the tweets also shows Karan hugging Samay, and the X user has claimed that it is a video that was clicked outside The Habitat, where India's Got Latent is being shot. Check out the posts below...

The panel was Rahul Dua, Gurleen Pannu, Tanmay Bhat...Karan Aujla👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/MyefNgTsMu — Dr Shaurya Garg (@DrShauryaGarg) June 24, 2026

Yes , Saurabh joshi s in next epsiode

And Latent new episode shoot is happening today with an exciting panel ft Rahul Dua, Gurleen Pannu, Tanmay Bhat, and Karan Aujla pic.twitter.com/XXvK3MDNRo — Aniket (@AK18here) June 24, 2026

latent episode's panelists, Karan Aujla and Samay Raina, have a viral video outside the Habitat. pic.twitter.com/OmdVfq4sOC — Aniket (@AK18here) June 25, 2026

Kangana Ranaut On India's Got Latent?

A few days ago, a picture of actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut sitting next to Samay went viral on social media. Many netizens claimed that she will be seen in the second episode of the show. However, the picture turned out to be fake.

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 1

Well, the first episode of season 2, featuring Alia and Sharvari, received a mixed response from netizens. Many felt that it was scripted, and one of the videos also saw Samay maybe asking permission from Alia before cracking a joke on her father, Mahesh Bhatt.

However, netizens were quite impressed with Sharvari, as they felt that she was enjoying the show and was vibing well with Samay and others. Even Samay had praised her on his Instagram Story.

India's Got Latent controversy

Season 1 of the show was embroiled in controversy after a statement by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia didn't go down well with people. FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, and others who were a part of the episode.