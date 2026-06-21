After Alia Bhatt, Is Kangana Ranaut Coming On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2? Here's Truth Behind Viral Picture

Kangana Ranaut On IGL 2? | X (Twitter)

Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent Season 2 started streaming on Netflix and YouTube on Saturday. The first episode features Alpha actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests, and now everyone is keen to know which celebrity will be seen in the second episode of the show.

Meanwhile, a picture has gone viral on social media that shows actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut sitting next to Samay. Netizens are claiming that the Queen actress will be seen in the second episode of the show. Check out the posts below...

But the truth is that the viral picture is fake. It is either an AI-generated image or was made using a photo-editing app. Even a few netizens quickly pointed out that the picture of Kangana shows Alia's thermos and cap kept on the table, and Samay is wearing the same clothes that he wore in episode 1. So, it is a fake image!

Well, we are sure it would be great to watch Kangana on India's Got Latent, but for now, there's no confirmation about her appearance on the show.

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 1

India's Got Latent Season 2, Episode 1, featuring Alia and Sharvari, received a mixed response from netizens. Many felt that it was scripted, and netizens also claimed that Samay took Alia's permission before cracking a joke about his father.

However, some netizens praised it and said that Samay successfully recreated the magic of Season 1. The episode on YouTube has received more than 27 million views in 24 hours, which is surely quite amazing.

Meanwhile, let's wait and watch which celebrity will be seen in the second episode of the show.

India's Got Latent Controversy

We all know that last year, one of the episodes of India's Got Latent, featuring Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija, created a lot of controversy, and FIRs were filed against them and Samay. The show was shut down, but now, after more than a year, it has made a comeback with Season 2.