Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent Season 2's Long Legal Team List In Credit Slate Goes Viral - Watch

India's Got Latent Season 2's Legal Team | YouTube

One of the most controversial shows is back. We are talking about India's Got Latent Season 2, which started streaming on Netflix and YouTube on Saturday. The first episode of Samay Raina's show featured Alpha actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. While the episode received a mixed response from netizens, one thing that has grabbed everyone's attention is the long list of the show's legal team.

Videos have gone viral on social media in which netizens are going through the credit slate of the show. While most departments have a maximum of three to four people, the legal team has around 10-12 people. Watch the video below...

Samay Raina’s legal team 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FK4SmhzSI9 — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) June 21, 2026

We all know that last year, one of the episodes of India's Got Latent featuring Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija created a lot of controversy, and FIRs were filed against them and Samay. The show was shut down, but now, after more than a year, it has made a comeback with Season 2.

While the first episode didn't feature anything too controversial, it was more about Samay trolling Alia and Sharvari, and vice versa. However, it will be interesting to see which celebrities appear in Season 2 of India's Got Latent.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Samay took to his Instagram Story to praise Sharvari. He wrote, "@sharvari you were so funny, man. It felt like a seasoned comedian was with us on the panel. The maa paa joke, man." Reacting to the compliment, Sharvari wrote, "Hahahaha!!!"

Meanwhile, Alia and Sharvari-starrer Alpha is all set to release on July 3, 2026. The teaser and trailer received a mixed response from netizens, but the movie has still managed to create good pre-release buzz. It will be interesting to see what response Alpha receives at the box office.