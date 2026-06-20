'Maine Bhi Kiya Tha Jigra Dekhkar Regret': Samay Raina Trolls Alia Bhatt On India's Got Latent 2; Takes Dig At Actress' Cannes 2026 Appearance

Samay Raina Trolls Alia Bhatt On India's Got Latent 2; Takes Dig At Actress' Cannes 2026 Appearance |

Alpha actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appeared on the panel of Latent Season 2 on Netflix. However, true to his style, Samay Raina roasted both his guests and Bollywood superstar Alia throughout the episode. As he welcomed Alia, Samay remarked, "This is highest point of Latent and lowest point of her career."

The roast session only intensified as the show progressed. Samay said, "Alia ji yar, first of all I can't believe you are here." To this, Alia replied, "I'm kind of regretting it." Samay then took another dig, saying, "Maine bhi kiya tha Jigra dekh ke regret." Alia sportingly took the joke and thanked him for at least watching the film and contributing to its collection.

Samay Raina: 1

Alia Bhatt: 0pic.twitter.com/Cee6BzZfZx — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) June 20, 2026

Samay also took a playful dig at Alia's Cannes appearance. During one of their conversations, Alia cracked a joke that left everyone laughing. Reacting to it, Samay said, "Alia ji, yaha aap funny ho gayin, Zakir (Khan) bhai ke sath kya ho gaya tha?" Alia responded, "What can I say, tonight I'm still alive," leaving the audience and fellow guests impressed.

Samay Raina roasting Alia Bhatt’s disaster Jigra 😂 pic.twitter.com/LVvZHL5X6v — FILMYNEWS (@filmynewsnetwrk) June 20, 2026

Later, Alia mentioned that she had watched Sunil Pal and Samay's episode on Kapil Sharma's show. Reacting to this, Samay joked, "Aap sab dekhte ho yar, bhot time hai aapke pas." He further added, "Isiliye Alpha itni delay ho rahi hai." Continuing the banter, Samay remarked that Alia does only one film a year before asking her about her upcoming project.

India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20 at 7 PM IST, marking Samay Raina's much-awaited return with the show's first episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the panel. The new season is being released simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, with fresh episodes scheduled to drop every two weeks. This marks a major format change for the show, which was previously available only on YouTube.