'Gaaliyaan Toh Padegi...': Samay Raina Announces India's Got Latent Season 2; Show To Stream On Netflix & YouTube - Watch

India's Got Latent Season 2 Announcement | X (Twitter)

There have been multiple rumours about India's Got Latent Season 2, and on Thursday, finally, it was announced that the show will premiere on Netflix and YouTube. The OTT platform took to social media to share a video in which Samay Raina and Balraj Singh Ghai are seen talking to each other about IGL 2.

The video starts with Balraj coming and questioning Samay about how he can come on Netflix and ditch YouTube, and they have a brief conversation about it. Later, Samay reveals that India's Got Latent Season 2 will stream on Netflix and YouTube both.

It's SAMAY For A Big Reveal ⏰👀

Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2, coming soon, on Netflix pic.twitter.com/bgU8PXhZmj — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 19, 2026

When Balraj questions that, as the show will be coming on YouTube and Netflix, why would someone watch it on the latter, Samay jokes that Netflix doesn't have advertisements.

Later, a guy (pretending to be an employee of Netflix) comes and tells Samay and Balraj that Netflix doesn't have a comment section, so no one will abuse them. But Samay replies, "Gaaliyaan toh padenge aur woh hum denge, kyunke hamare show mein koi filter bhi nahi hota (sic)." He gives the guy Nimbu Mirchi and tells him, "All the best."

Netizens React To India's Got Latent 2 Promo

Reacting to the promo, a netizen tweeted, "Netflix legal team is currently staring at this announcement with a calculator, trying to budget the upcoming defamation settlement funds (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Vulgar comedy king is back, and this time, Netflix pe case hoga.... Aur kro support vulgar comedians ko, jo bina gaali, aur dirty jokes ke bina comedy hi nhi kr sakte... (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "If a show offends you more than the daily news cycle, the problem might not be the show. Curiously waiting for Season 2, probably that once in a while, stress-free kind of show (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

India's Got Latent Season 2 Release Date

While in the promo Samay says that India's Got Latent Season 2 will start streaming soon, the exact release date has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, reportedly, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will be seen on the show for the promotions of their film Alpha.