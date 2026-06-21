'Felt Like A Seasoned Comedian Was With Us': Samay Raina Praises Sharvari After Her India's Got Latent S2 Appearance, Actress REACTS

Samay Raina Showers Praise On Sharvari After India's Got Latent 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina returned with the second season of his hit show India's Got Latent, with the first episode premiering on June 20. Actresses Sharvari and Alia Bhatt appeared as the first guests to promote their upcoming film Alpha. Following the episode's release, Samay showered praise on Sharvari, lauding her impressive comic timing and sense of humour.

Samay Raina Showers Praise On Sharvari After India's Got Latent 2

Taking to his Instagram story, Samay wrote, @sharvari you were so funny man. It felt like a seasoned comedian was with us on the panel. The maa paa joke man." Reacting to the compliment, Sharvari reshared the post and simply wrote, "Hahahaha!!!", along with laughing emojis and a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

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'That Was A Mad Evening!': Sharvari On India's Got Latent 2

Sharvari also reacted to Samay's heartfelt praise for her and Alia Bhatt. Sharing a picture from the episode on his Instagram Stories, Samay wrote, "Soooo much love for @aliaabhatt and @sharvari for being so chill and fun. Takes a lot of guts for someone at such heights of the game. Humbled by your humility and learnt so much from you. I was always a fan of your work but now even bigger fan of the people you are."

Reacting to Samay's heartfelt note, Sharvari reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "That was a mad evening! Welcome back @maisamayhoon."

About Alpha

The film also features Anil Kapoor in a major role, while Bobby Deol plays the chief antagonist.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.