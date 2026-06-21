'Lost The Charm': Samay Raina Seeking Alia Bhatt's Permission Before Joking About Mahesh Bhatt On India's Got Latent 2 Leaves Fans Divided

Samay Raina Seeks Alia Bhatt's Permission Over Mahesh Bhatt Joke | Photo Via X

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina's popular show India's Got Latent returned with its second season, a year after it was embroiled in controversy over YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, making an inappropriate 'parents' sex remark'.

The first episode of the new season featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests ahead of the release of their film Alpha. While the episode premiered on June 20, several clips from it have already taken social media by storm, with one particular moment especially grabbing fans' attention.

Samay Raina Seeks Alia Bhatt's Permission Over Mahesh Bhatt Joke

In the viral video, Samay was seen seeking Alia's permission before making a joke about her father, Mahesh Bhatt, in front of the audience. After receiving her approval, he delivered the punchline, which left the actress in splits and quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Check out the viral video:

Netizens React

After the video went viral, many fans praised Samay Raina for respectfully seeking Alia Bhatt's permission before making the joke. However, others felt that the show had become rather tame and lacked the spontaneity and spark that made the first season so popular.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "IGL S2 has gone soft. I said what I said." Another commented, "Guys, it was her father. Of course he had to ask her permission before touching such a sensitive topic. Have you guys forgotten basic lihaaz or what?" A third user pointed out, "Bhai, tum pehli baar dekh rahe ho usse permission lete hue."

"Samay started hesitating," read another comment, while one social media user simply remarked, "Lost the charm." Another said, "Bichare ko show PG13 banana pada aur ab show ka asli maza khatam."

"Igl 2 thoda soft aur rich more like larger audience friendly ban gya hai," said another user.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Viral Clip



Samay Raina asked Alia Bhatt before Mahesh Bhatt joke 🚨👀 pic.twitter.com/U9FNYmCdGI — Saffron Sting (@SaffronSting) June 20, 2026

India's Got Latent Season 2 will be dropping simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, with each episode running in the same format and duration on both platforms.