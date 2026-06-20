India's Got Latent 2 X Review: 'It Felt Heavily Scripted', '4th Play Saved The Night'; Samay Raina's Show Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

India's Got Latent 2 X Review |

Netflix has finally dropped India's Got Latent Season 2, and the internet cannot stop talking about the show. Following the premiere, several viewers took to X to share their reactions. While many believed that one contestant's act ended up saving the episode, others felt that the premiere appeared "heavily scripted."

One user tweeted, "Watch it and form your own opinion! I think Donald Trump’s act was really good – it saved the episode." Another agreed, writing, "#DonaldTrump act saved #LatentSeason2 else all the contestants were terrible. Jokes r less cringe n no slang takes away the soul of #IndiasGotLatent."

Watch it and form your own opinion!



I think Donald Trump’s act was really good – it saved the episode.#IndiasGotLatent #SamayRaina https://t.co/mFuNQAN3te — Tendron (@Tendron25) June 20, 2026

#DonaldTrump act saved #LatentSeason2 else all the contestants were terrible. Jokes r less cringe n no slang takes away the soul of #IndiasGotLatent #SamayRaina #AliaBhatt #Sharvari — VJ (@VJ_TheStarboy) June 20, 2026

As Alia Bhatt and Sharvari appeared on India's Got Latent Season 2 to promote their upcoming film Alpha, one user urged, "Samay Raina kindly stop this type film promotions on show bring back the OG show." Another viewer criticised the episode for lacking authenticity, saying, "This first episode of #IndiasGotLatent Season 2 was painful to watch. It felt heavily scripted. I literally stopped watching it halfway through and couldn’t finish the episode. This time, it feels like it was made more as a cash grab than as an authentic show."

Samay Raina kindly stop this type film promotions on show bring back the OG show #Indiasgotlatent #Aliabhatt https://t.co/DJjmvgTfb9 — Tikhi mirchi 🌶️ (@MohalekiAunty) June 20, 2026

This first episode of #IndiasGotLatent Season 2 was painful to watch



It felt heavily scripted



I literally stopped watching it halfway through and couldn’t finish the episode👎



This time, it feels like it was made more as a cash grab than as an authentic show



None of the jokes… — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶𓅓 (@raju_innocentev) June 20, 2026

Finally,,, 4th play saved the night.

Dude had the stage in a chokehold🥶#IndiasGotLatent https://t.co/xPQyUlbp3y pic.twitter.com/msbdiygwlt — Potential Fraud 🏳️‍🌈 (@Elaneeru) June 20, 2026

India's Got Latent Season 2 officially kicked off on June 20 at 7 PM, marking Samay Raina's much-awaited return after months of anticipation. The season opened with Alpha actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the first celebrity guests, bringing Bollywood to the Latent stage for the first time. Unlike the previous season, the new episodes will now drop once every two weeks and will stream simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, making the show accessible to both OTT and digital audiences.

The previous season of India's Got Latent landed in controversy after several jokes and remarks made during the show sparked backlash online. The controversy intensified after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on an episode drew criticism, leading to police complaints and widespread debate on the boundaries of comedy. Following the row, Samay Raina took down the episodes from YouTube, and the show remained off-air for several months before returning with Season 2 on Netflix and YouTube.