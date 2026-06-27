Adult Film Star Johnny Sins & To Appear On India's Got Latent S2? Viral Video Shows Them Posing With Samay Raina- Here's The Truth

Viral AI Clip Sparks Johnny Sins-India's Got Latent Buzz | Photo Via X

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina returned with the second season of his hit show India's Got Latent, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh appearing as the first guests of the show, which released on June 20, on Netflix as well as YouTube.

Johnny Sins On India's Got Latent S2?

While fans are eagerly waiting for the second episode to drop, a video has taken social media by storm, after a clip showing adult film stars Johnny Sins and Commatozze posing with Samay sparked widespread speculation online, with many users claiming that the personalities are set to appear on India’s Got Latent Season 2.

The clip quickly circulated across social media platforms, leading to discussions and assumptions that the individuals featured in the video were part of the upcoming season of the show.

Check out the viral video:

🚨 Adult stars Johnny Sins & Comatozze have reportedly been confirmed to appear in India's Got Latent Season 2 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7QE0Hrmoin — Walter Black (@BryanBergX) June 27, 2026

Truth About Viral Video

However, the reality is that the viral video is AI-generated and not an actual recording of any real event. Despite its realistic appearance, the clip has been digitally created and does not represent a genuine interaction or collaboration between the individuals shown.

Neither Johnny Sins nor Commatozze is associated with India's Got Latent, and there has been no official announcement confirming their participation in the show.

As of now, Samay Raina has not made any statement supporting the claims circulating online.

At present, there is no evidence that Johnny Sins or Commatozze are participating in India’s Got Latent Season 2. The circulating video should therefore be treated as AI-generated content rather than a real teaser or official announcement related to the show.

Meanwhile, a recent video from The Habitat, Mumbai, where India’s Got Lalent is filmed, showed Punjabi singer Karan Aujla warmly hugging Samay Raina, who was seen on the panel alongside Tanmay Bhat.