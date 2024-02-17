Bhavna Chauhan REACTS To Rashami Desai Slamming Her Ad With Ranveer Singh, Johnny Sins: 'Mazak Nahi Udaya...'

NaTelevision actress Bhavna Chauhan has reacted to actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai slamming her recent ad video with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and adult star Johnny Sins. For those unversed, Ranveer, Johnny and Bhavna featured in an advertisement for a sexual healthcare brand. While the commercial went viral and many lauded it for starting a conversation around sexual health of men, Rashami slammed it for 'making fun of daily soaps'.

Soon after the video was shared by Ranveer, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Vijay Varma, Kiku Sharda, Richa Chadha, Nakuul Mehta and Vikrant Massey praised it. However, Rashami said the advertisement felt like a "slap" and that it is humiliating for the small screen industry. The ad seemed to be a parody of the quintessential 'saas-bahu' family drama shown in over-the-top Hindi daily soaps.

Reacting to Rashami's criticism, Bhavna told India Today, "Koi mazak nahi udaya hai (No one made fun of the TV industry)."

She added, "Marketers understand the ripple effect of such things. Honestly, the original script was funnier but they altered it accordingly. The intention has always been to make it look like a normal scene from a TV show so that it's viewed casually by everyone at home. They wanted the topic to be normalised."

A few days back, Rashami took to her Instagram and wrote, "I’ve started my work from a regional film industry. And then started working in television industry. People call it a small screen. Where normal people watch news, cricket, all the Bollywood films also and much more. After watching this reel, which is highly unexpected, I felt it’s a humiliation to all the TV industry and people who work in television."

She added, "We always made feel smaller and treated like one. Actors really wanna work on big screen too, this is exactly how we get treated. Everyone is working hard. But I’m sorry, TV show pe sab nahi dikhate (People don’t show it). This all happens on big screen. And nothing wrong in showing some reality but this is really check for all the TV industry coz I feel it’s a slap. May be I’m over reacting but we show culture and love to our audience. And I’m hurt coz I have a respectful journey in TV industry. Hope you’ll will understand the emotion (sic)."

In the clip, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, Bhavna and Johnny Sins recreated a television soap moment where Ranveer is seen asking the bahu, played by Bhavna, why she is leaving the house.

Hug Day Special from Ranveer Singh and Johnny Sins 😭😭 https://t.co/1bCR9V4VLj pic.twitter.com/l2L0OFI5wx — Karthik ✪ (@_karthik__87_) February 12, 2024

To which, she replies, "Jaith ji inki (Johnny Sins) daali main kabhi phool nahi khilta. Inka Johnny kabhi Sins hi nahi karta." Then, in iconic Ektaa Kapoor style, the 'Saas', slaps the bahu, who is seen falling from the first floor. Soon, Johnny haves the 'performance enhancer' and saves his wife from the fall. The video ends with the entire family celebrating and Ranveer then talking about how four out of 10 men are unable to perform in bed. He then says that it is common and very easy to solve.