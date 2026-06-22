Is Rakhi Sawant Set To Make Another Guest Appearance On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2?

Photo Via Instagram

Rakhi Sawant, often hailed as the "Entertainment Queen," has built a unique place for herself in the entertainment industry with her unapologetic personality, unfiltered opinions, and unmatched ability to stay in the spotlight. Over the years, she has become one of the most talked-about celebrities on social media, thanks to her viral interviews, candid remarks, and meme-worthy moments that regularly dominate online conversations.

Rakhi Sawant In India's Got Latent Season 2?

Amid this, a fresh report by India Forums claims that Rakhi is all set to make yet another appearance on Samay Raina’s show India's Got Latent 2, which recently premiered its first episode on June 20, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the first guests.

During the first season, Rakhi appeared as a guest panelist on Episode 12 of India's Got Latent, joining a star-studded panel that included comedians Maheep Singh, Aashish Solanki, Yashraj, and Balraj Singh Ghai. The episode went on to become one of the most loved and memorable instalments of the season, with viewers praising Rakhi's unfiltered humor, spontaneous reactions, and entertaining presence.

Even today, clips from the episode continue to circulate widely on social media, garnering millions of views and remaining popular among fans, who often regard it as one of the best episodes of the show's debut season.

While an official confirmation is still awaited, Rakhi Sawant and Samay Raina were recently spotted together, adding fuel to the rumours surrounding her possible appearance on India's Got Latent 2.

The sighting has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom are hoping to see Rakhi return to the show. If the speculation turns out to be true, her comeback could result in yet another iconic episode, packed with the humour, and viral moments that made her first appearance such a fan favourite.

