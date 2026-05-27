'Dum Hai Toh Salman Khan Ko Touch Karke Batao': Angry Rakhi Sawant SLAMS FWICE Over Ban On Dhurandhar Actor Amid Don 3 Controversy

Rakhi Sawant says FWICE members are 'jealous' of Ranveer Singh | Photo Via Instagram

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 and the subsequent non-cooperation directive issued against him by Federation of Western India Cine Employees, actress and reality television personality Rakhi Sawant weighed in on the matter, lashing out at FWICE and claiming that its members are simply "jealous" of Ranveer, while also taking a dig at Farhan Akhtar, who is backing Don 3 under his banner, alleging that he is gaining publicity by using the actor's name.

Rakhi Sawant Says FWICE Members Are 'Jealous' Of Ranveer Singh

In her trademark outspoken style, Rakhi questioned why Ranveer was being targeted. Interacting with paparazzi on Tuesday evening in Mumbai, she said, "Main condemn karti hoon. Jin logon ne Ranveer ko ban kiya hai... mujhe bahut gussa aa raha hai. Kyunki woh superstar hai, Ranveer par har banda jalta hai. Inke pichwade mein takat hai toh Salman Khan ko ban karke dikhaye, mere bhai ko. Ek-ek ko uda kar Salman bhai band baja dega. Ranveer apni mehnat se aaya hai, Deepika (Padukone) aur Ranveer dono apni mehnat se aaye hain."

Check out the video:

'Salman Khan Ko Touch Karke Batao...'

Furthermore, Rakhi added, "Salman Khan ko aise log ban karke dikhaye, woh bata denge. FWICE, aap log humare Ranveer se jalte ho kyunki unhone lagatar superhit filmein di hain. Aap mein dum hai toh Salman ko touch karke batao, woh tumhari baja dega. Farhan Akhtar jitna apni filmon mein superhit nahi hua, woh kahin dikha nahi, ab Ranveer ke naam par publicity nikal raha hai aur woh dikh gaya hai."

The Don franchise remains one of Bollywood's most popular action-thriller series. After Shah Rukh Khan headlined the previous two installments, Don 3 was announced with Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role.

Neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar has officially addressed the controversy.