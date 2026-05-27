Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Controversy: 'People In This Industry Are...' - VIDEO

Actor Manoj Bajpayee reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and his exit from Don 3. The actor addressed the issue during the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Governor on Tuesday (May 26) in Mumbai.

The Don 3 dispute has become one of the most talked-about topics in Bollywood after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer. The matter escalated after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani reportedly sought compensation over the actor’s sudden exit from the project.

During the event, Manoj was asked about actors protecting themselves in the film industry while referring to the recent developments involving Ranveer and FWICE. Responding to the question, the actor said many people within the industry are themselves learning about the issue through media reports and online discussions.

"All the people in this industry are only reading it on social media. We don’t have detailed information about it, but as colleagues and fellow fraternity members, we hope the matter is sorted out soon," Manoj said.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee says he hopes the controversy linked to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’ settles soon, as excitement around the franchise remains high.#Bollywood #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/JcWL081bB9 — VARTA ( वार्ता ) (@varta24news) May 26, 2026

All about the controversy

The controversy reportedly began after Ranveer walked out of Don 3, which is being produced by Excel Entertainment. Following his exit, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani allegedly informed film bodies that around Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film’s pre-production based on Ranveer’s commitment to the project.

FWICE later issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor after he allegedly failed to appear before the organisation despite receiving multiple invitations to present his side.

Meanwhile, FWICE chief advisor and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit recently clarified the organisation’s stance in an interview with ETimes. He stated that Ranveer Singh has not been officially “banned” but explained that FWICE members have been advised not to work with him until the issue is resolved.

“See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It’s not a ban. See, we are not court; we can’t ban people, yaar. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts, they will not work with him. It’s my choice whether I want to work with him or not," Ashoke Pandit said.

Manoj is currently preparing for the release of Governor, which is based on India’s economic crisis of 1991.