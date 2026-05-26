Quote Of The Day By Ranveer Singh: 'I Have Learnt That You Shouldn't Take People Seriously, Whether They Praise You Or Trash You' | FPJ

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is once again making headlines amid the ongoing buzz surrounding Don 3 and reports of non-cooperation announced by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). While discussions around the actor and the much-awaited franchise continue online, Ranveer’s words on handling opinions and criticism are striking a chord with fans.

Quote Of The Day by Ranveer Singh:

“I've learnt that you shouldn't take people seriously, whether they praise you or trash you.”

The quote reflects a powerful lesson about emotional balance and self-belief. In a world where public figures constantly face admiration and criticism, Ranveer’s words remind people not to let external validation define their worth. Praise can inflate ego, while criticism can break confidence, but staying grounded through both is what truly matters.

The statement also highlights the importance of focusing on personal growth rather than constantly seeking approval from others. Whether in careers, relationships, or social media-driven lifestyles, the quote encourages people to trust their own journey and remain unaffected by changing opinions.

Inspiring Quotes By Ranveer Singh

“Pursue it with all your might... don't fear failure... if you persevere enough... you will break through.”

This quote is about determination and resilience. Ranveer emphasizes that success comes to those who keep pushing forward despite failures and setbacks.

“I have grown up believing that when an individual excels at what he does, it makes him desirable.”

Here, the actor talks about excellence and passion. True attractiveness, according to Ranveer, comes from being genuinely good at what you do and dedicating yourself to your craft.

“Every problem seems like a mountain to me, and when I'm fit, I feel like I can conquer anything.”

This quote underlines the connection between physical fitness and mental strength. Staying healthy often boosts confidence and helps people tackle challenges with a stronger mindset.

“Fashion is an expression of what you're feeling.”

Known for his bold style choices, Ranveer believes fashion is more than clothes; it is a reflection of personality, emotions, and individuality.