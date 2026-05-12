Quote Of The Day By Hardik Pandya- 'If You Do Not Believe In Yourself, How Would Others Believe In You' |

Hardik Pandya has been at the centre of conversations during the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The Mumbai Indians skipper, who entered the season with high expectations and promises of a comeback campaign, has faced a difficult run as the franchise fell out of contention for the playoffs race. Amid injury concerns and constant scrutiny, Pandya recently also made headlines after reports claimed he had unfollowed the official Mumbai Indians Instagram account, sparking speculation about tensions between him and the management. His team later clarified that it was merely a technical glitch and that the issue was resolved quickly.

Despite the challenging phase both professionally and physically, Hardik Pandya’s confidence and self-belief continue to remain one of his strongest qualities. Known for his fearless attitude on and off the field, Pandya has often spoken about resilience, ambition and backing oneself during difficult moments. One of his most talked-about quotes perfectly reflects his mindset:

“If you don't believe in yourself, how will others believe in you?”

The quote highlights the importance of self-confidence, especially during failures and setbacks. For athletes competing under immense public pressure, belief in one’s own ability often becomes the foundation for growth, recovery and eventual success. Pandya’s career itself has seen several ups and downs, injuries, criticism and comebacks, making the quote even more personal and relatable.

“Stay focused on your goals, but never forget to enjoy the journey.”

The line reflects how success is not only about achievements or trophies, but also about appreciating growth, experiences and lessons along the way.

“Success is not a destination; it’s a journey. Embrace the process, learn from failures, and keep moving forward.”

The quote resonates strongly in competitive sports, where setbacks are inevitable and persistence often defines long-term success.

“Believe in yourself, even when no one else does. Your self-belief will be the driving force behind your success.”

For many fans, this line captures the aggressive confidence and fearless personality that Hardik Pandya is known for on the cricket field.

“Dream big, set goals, and chase them relentlessly. Your determination will turn your dreams into reality.”

Lastly, Pandya’s mindset towards risk-taking and growth is reflected in another popular quote:

“Don’t be afraid to take risks. The biggest rewards come from stepping out of your comfort zone.”