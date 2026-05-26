Ranveer Singh Dons ₹48 Lakh Rolex Watch During His First Appearance After 'FWICE Industry Ban' At Mumbai Airport |

Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance on Tuesday morning after the recent controversy surrounding Don 3 and the reported non-cooperation announcement by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The actor was spotted arriving at Mumbai airport, instantly drawing attention from paparazzi and fans alike.

Keeping things understated, Ranveer opted for a low-key appearance as he stepped out under tight security. The actor covered his face with a black mask and oversized sunglasses, avoiding direct interaction with cameras while swiftly making his way inside the airport terminal.

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Despite attempting to stay under the radar, Ranveer’s signature fashion-forward style still stood out effortlessly. He chose a classic ethnic ensemble featuring a crisp white kurta-pyjama layered with a sophisticated Nehru jacket, giving his airport appearance a polished yet traditional touch.

However, it wasn’t just his outfit that grabbed attention online. Watch enthusiasts quickly noticed the luxurious timepiece sitting on his wrist — a stunning Rolex Daytona Yellow Gold reportedly valued at approximately ₹48 lakh.

The premium Rolex model is widely recognised for its bold sporty aesthetic and iconic craftsmanship. Featuring an 18k yellow gold case and the signature Daytona chronograph design, the watch is considered one of the most sought-after luxury timepieces among collectors and celebrities worldwide.

Known for his experimental fashion choices and larger-than-life personality, Ranveer once again managed to blend understated elegance with high-end luxury, even during a relatively quiet public outing.

Meanwhile, discussions around Don 3 continue to remain a major talking point online, with fans closely watching for further developments involving the actor and the much-anticipated film franchise.