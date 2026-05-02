Virat Kohli Continues His Luxe Watch Streak, Flaunts ₹35 Lakh ‘Panda’ Watch At Mumbai Airport | Instagram @insanelyluxuriousindians

Virat Kohli once again proved that his style game is as strong off the field as it is on it. The cricketer was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, keeping his look classic and understated, but it was his luxury timepiece that grabbed all the attention.

Kohli was seen wearing the iconic Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, popularly known as the “Panda”, valued at approximately ₹35 lakh. The watch stands out with its signature white dial contrasted by black sub-dials, making it one of the most sought-after steel chronographs in the world.

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Originally engineered for racing drivers, the Daytona line is synonymous with precision and performance, qualities that mirror Kohli’s high-intensity presence on the cricket field.

Kohli's Luxe Watch Game:

This isn’t the first time the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter has made headlines for his luxury watch collection this IPL season. Following a match against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli was seen travelling to Vrindavan with Anushka Sharma, sporting an ultra-premium timepiece reportedly worth around ₹1.5 crore, comparable to the price of a 2BHK apartment in parts of Mumbai.

Earlier, he was also spotted at the Gateway of India ahead of the high-voltage clash between RCB and Mumbai Indians, where he donned the luxurious Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5164G, priced at approximately ₹1.4 crore.

From Rolex to Patek Philippe, Virat Kohli’s watch collection continues to turn heads, reinforcing his status as not just a cricketing icon but also a style trendsetter.