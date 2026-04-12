Virat Kohli Dons ₹1.4 Cr Watch During His Alibaug Visit Just Before EPIC RCB Vs Mumbai Indians Clash Today

Virat Kohli Dons ₹1.4 Cr Watch During His Alibaug Visit Just Before RCB Vs Mumbai Indians Clash Today | Instagram @insanelyluxuriousindians

Virat Kohli was spotted yesterday at Mumbai's Gateway of India just before the high-octane clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Mumbai Indians, as he frequently visits the cruising point to commute to Alibaug. He kept his look dapper and understated, but a luxurious piece on his wrist stood out the most.

Kohli was seen wearing a half-sleeved & plain white T-shirt paired with black pants. He completed the look with a beige cap, black shades and a leather handbag. Eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts quickly spotted the rare timepiece on his wrist. He was donning a Patek Phillipe Aquanaut 5164G. The official price of the watch is around ₹1.4 Cr.

WATCH VIDEO:

This solid 18k white gold timepiece stands as a true modern horological icon. Showcasing a striking blue-grey embossed dial, paired seamlessly with a signature composite strap, it features an intricate dual-time-zone complication crafted for the global jet-setter. Blending high-performance sportiness with unmistakable billionaire-level elegance, it delivers both precision and prestige in one exceptional design.

On the batting front, Kohli has scored 129 runs in the 3 matches played till now in the ongoing IPL season. He will eye a big inning against the Mumbai Indians in the marquee clash today, on April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently placed in the 3rd position in the points table with two wins out of the three matches played, while Hardik Pandya and co. are reeling on in 8th position with just 2 points in their bag.