Radhika Merchant's Romantic Surprise For Anant Ambani In Jamnagar; 'Rose Decor, Warm Hug & Kisses' | WATCH

'Rose Decor, Warm Hug & Kisses': Radhika Merchant's Romantic Surprise For Anant Ambani In Jamnagar | WATCH | Instagram @ambani_update

Anant Ambani is celebrating his 31st birthday today in probably his most favourite place to be—Jamnagar with his family, loved ones and wife Radhika Merchant. While the celebrations kicked off early at midnight with several visuals of Bollywood celebrities at the party going viral, a heartwarming visual has now surfaced on the Internet, which shows Radhika Merchant's cute and romantic surprise for the 'Vantara Boss'.

In a viral video shared by the Instagram handle @ambani_update, now 31-year-old Anant Ambani woke up to a grand surprise by his staff and wife, Radhika. As he walks into a room full of rose decor, his staff showers him with rose petals while his wife, Radhika & Anant chuckle.

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'Rose Decor, Warm Hug & Kisses': Radhika Merchant's Romantic Surprise For Anant Ambani In Jamnagar | WATCH | Instagram @ambani_update

Further in the moment, Radhika Merchant gives a warm hug to her husband and places a kiss on his cheek, a moment worth a million dollars for the couple as they share the joyous moment together with their loved ones.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

'Rose Decor, Warm Hug & Kisses': Radhika Merchant's Romantic Surprise For Anant Ambani In Jamnagar | WATCH | Instagram @ambani_update

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