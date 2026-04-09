Bandra-Worli Sea Link Illuminates For Anant Ambani's 31st Birthday; Charitable Activities Across The City | WATCH

Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lightens Up For Anant Ambani's 31st Birthday | WATCH | Instagram @ambani_update

Mumbai witnessed a striking visual spectacle as the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link lit up with special projections ahead of Anant Ambani’s 31st birthday on April 10. The city landmark was transformed into a glowing tribute, featuring his image along with the name of the “I Love Mumbai Foundation.”

The large-scale illumination turned heads across the city, with visuals of the sea link quickly going viral on social media. The display showcased Anant Ambani’s face alongside birthday wishes, creating a unique blend of celebration and public art on one of Mumbai’s most recognisable structures.

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Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lightens Up For Anant Ambani's 31st Birthday | Instagram @manish_thakur_official_2508

The tribute was part of a larger initiative marking his birthday. In collaboration with the I Love Mumbai Foundation, led by Rahul Narain Kanal and the Anant Yuva Pratisthan, the Anant Seva Foundation organised a “Week of Honour” focused on community service and outreach.

As part of this initiative, several charitable activities were carried out across Mumbai, including ration distribution drives in Bandra, wheel distribution efforts in Khar Danda and meal services for children in Santacruz. The campaign aimed to combine celebration with social impact, reflecting a broader focus on giving back to the community.