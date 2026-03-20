Bandra-Worli Sea Link Features Rishab Sharma Ahead Of His Sitar For Mental Health Concert In Mumbai | WATCH |

Mumbai’s iconic skyline got a musical touch as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link recently illuminated with visuals of sitarist Rishab Sharma, building excitement for his much-awaited Sitar For Mental Health concert scheduled for tonight, March 20.

In a striking visual display, the sea link featured a large-scale installation showcasing Sharma’s face along with the name of his show, turning the city landmark into a glowing tribute to music and mental health awareness. The unique projection quickly grabbed attention, with visuals circulating widely on social media.

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Sharing the moment, Rishab posted pictures of himself posing in front of the lit-up bridge and expressed gratitude, writing, “I’m so blessed and grateful. I owe it to you all and Shiva.”

About Sitar For Mental Health:

The highly anticipated concert will take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, with gates opening at 5 PM and the show beginning at 7 PM. The event is expected to draw a crowd of over 20,000 attendees, making it one of the biggest live music gatherings in the city this month.

The Mumbai show marks the second stop of Sharma’s India tour. He previously performed in Bengaluru on March 15, where over 15,000 fans attended. Following Mumbai, the tour will continue across multiple cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Delhi over the next month.