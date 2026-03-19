Gudi Padwa: Pet Dog Goes On Bike Ride In Dombivali's Shobha Yatra; Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Reacts | WATCH | Instagram @navinsingh_1622

A heartwarming and unusual moment stole the spotlight during this year’s Gudi Padwa celebrations in Dombivli, where a pet dog became the unexpected star of a vibrant shobha yatra.

In a now-viral video, the canine was seen enjoying a bike ride with its owner amid the festive procession held on March 19. Seated confidently at the front of the bike, the dog appeared calm and composed, effortlessly drawing the attention of onlookers lining the streets. The unique sight sparked curiosity and delight, with many attendees pausing to capture the moment on their phones, while others approached to pet and interact with the furry participant.

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The video also captured the reaction of Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament and son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Spotted during the procession, Shinde was seen noticing the dog and reacting with amusement to its unconventional participation in the celebrations.

Gudi Padwa: Pet Dog Goes On Bike Ride In Dombivali's Shobha Yatra; Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Reacts | WATCH |

Shared on Instagram by user @navinsingh_1622, the clip has quickly gained traction online, with netizens praising the dog’s calm demeanor and calling the moment both adorable and unforgettable.

Read Also Mithila Palkar Brings Effortless Elegance To Her Gudi Padwa Celebrations In Chic Saree Look | WATCH

While Gudi Padwa is traditionally marked by cultural parades, music and community gatherings, this light-hearted incident added a charming twist to the festivities. Amid the vibrant display of Maharashtrian culture and tradition, the dog managed to capture hearts, becoming one of the most talked-about highlights of the day.