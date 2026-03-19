Mithila Palkar Brings Effortless Elegance To Her Gudi Padwa Celebrations In Chic Saree Look | WATCH | Instagram @mipalkarofficial

Mithila Palkar brings understated festive elegance to her Gudi Padwa celebrations at her Mumbai home. The actor posted a reel on her Instagram of her raising the 'gudhi' a Maharashtrian ritual followed on this day.

Draped in a breezy pink saree, she keeps her look minimal yet festive. The saree, in a sheer, flowy fabric, falls effortlessly, giving her look a light and summery feel. The delicate drape, paired with a sleeveless blouse in a slightly deeper pink tone, adds a subtle contrast while keeping the overall combination soothing.

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Her styling leans into elegance without going overboard. A statement choker necklace, paired with matching earrings, adds just the right amount of festive sparkle without overpowering the look. The oxidised or antique finish of the jewellery complements the softness of the saree beautifully.

Mithila’s hair is styled in her signature natural waves, left open and slightly side-parted, giving her an effortless charm. Her makeup follows the same philosophy, fresh, dewy skin, soft blush, and a natural lip shade, letting her smile and festive glow take center stage.

What truly elevates the look is the setting and sentiment, standing by a window with Mumbai’s skyline and the sea in the backdrop, holding a traditional puja thali, she captures the essence of a modern Maharashtrian celebration that blends home, culture and simplicity.

In another moment, she poses beside the beautifully decorated gudi adorned with marigold garlands and a vibrant red cloth, making her look both culturally rooted and aesthetically pleasing.