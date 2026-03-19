Gudi Padwa 2026: Moments Of Stunning Tableaus, Dhol Pathaks & Vibrant Shobha Yatra In Mumbai's Girgaon, Dombivali | Instagram @sairaj_mohite___

Gudi Padwa, which signifies the start of the Hindu New Year, is being celebrated across the country today, March 19. The festival is known by different names in various regions, but in Maharashtra, it carries deep cultural and spiritual importance.

In Mumbai and Thane, the day is marked by large-scale celebrations, with thousands taking part in colourful Shobha Yatras. Areas like Girgaon and Dombivali are buzzing with energy, featuring eye-catching tableaus, powerful dhol performances, and people dressed in vibrant traditional outfits, capturing the true festive spirit.

Moments from Mumbai's Shobha Yatra this year:

Girgaon Shobha Yatra:

Maharashtra's Republic Day tableau in Girgaon:

Shobha Yatra In Dombivali:

Thane Swagat Yatra:

Swagat Yatra, Kalyan

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