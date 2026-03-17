Gudi Padwa 2026: Maharashtra's Award-Winning Tableau Of Republic Day To Arrive In Mumbai's Girgaon For Shobha Yatra? Here's What We Know | Instagram @mumbai_ganesh_chaturthi & beinggirgaonkar

Gudi Padwa is just around the corner, and Mumbaikars are all set to ring in the Marathi and Hindu New Year with traditional fervour. The festival marks the beginning of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the city, especially in Girgaon, which becomes a hub of grand festivities.

This year, the excitement has gone a notch higher with reports suggesting that Maharashtra’s award-winning tableau from the Republic Day Parade 2026 will be showcased at the Girgaon Shobha Yatra. The tableau, which represented the state’s rich culture and traditions on the national stage, also won the Best Tableau award, making it a proud moment for Maharashtra.

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A popular Instagram page, @mumbai_ganesh_chaturthi, recently hinted at this possibility in a post. The caption read, “A tableau that carried our culture, our roots, and our identity to the nation… now comes home where it truly belongs. This isn’t just a display, it’s a celebration of Maharashtra’s spirit, tradition, and गौरव (pride)!”

Girgaon Shobha Yatra:

One of the biggest highlights every year on Gudi Padwa is the Girgaon Shobha Yatra, a lively cultural procession where thousands participate dressed in traditional Maharashtrian outfits.

The streets come alive with dhol pathaks, vibrant performances, mythological displays, decorative floats, bike rallies and social messages, turning the entire area into a colourful celebration of culture and community spirit.

Along with this, preparations for the Shobha Yatra are already in full swing. From rehearsals by dhol groups to decorations and planning, Girgaon is slowly transforming into the heart of Gudi Padwa celebrations once again.

If the tableau does make its way to Mumbai, it will be a special moment for Mumbaikars, bringing a piece of national pride back to the city and making this year’s Gudi Padwa even more memorable.