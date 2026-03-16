Gudi Padwa 2026: Top Places To Try Season's First Aamras-Puri In Mumbai |

Gudi Padwa is just around the corner and those who celebrate are already planning authentic sweets and festive menus for the special day. While for many, Shrikhand Puri remains the unchangeable dish on the menu, several families also look forward to the season’s first mango or Aamras to mark the beginning of the New Year in Maharashtrian culture.

In Mumbai, several eateries serve fresh, seasonal Aamras with hot puris, making it a must-try festive indulgence. Here are some of the top restaurants where you can enjoy Aamras Puri in the city.

Pancham Puriwala

One of Mumbai’s oldest and most iconic eateries, this Fort-based restaurant is known for its classic North Indian and Gujarati dishes. During mango season, their Aamras is priced at just ₹95, making it a popular and affordable festive treat.

Khandani Rajdhani

This well-known vegetarian thali restaurant is loved for its royal-style Gujarati and Rajasthani spreads. The restaurant is also popular for serving seasonal Aamras in its thali, making it a festive highlight.

Maharaja Bhog

Known for serving one of the most elaborate vegetarian thalis, this restaurant offers seasonal delicacies, including fresh Aamras during mango season. With multiple outlets across Mumbai, it is a convenient option for a festive family meal.

Aaswad

A legendary Maharashtrian restaurant in Dadar, Aaswad, is famous for its authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. Their seasonal Aamras, priced at around ₹195, is a favourite among locals during the festive period.

Shree Narayan Dairy

If you want to skip puris and simply enjoy a glass of thick, authentic Aamras, this crowded but beloved Vile Parle spot is a must-visit. During the mango season, locals flock here for their freshly prepared Aamras servings.

From traditional thali restaurants to iconic old eateries, Mumbai offers plenty of spots to celebrate Gudi Padwa with sweet, refreshing Aamras and hot puris.