Girgaon Gudi Padwa 2026: Mumbaikars Get Ready To Participate In Vibrant Shobha Yatra |

Gudi Padwa is just around the corner, and Mumbaikars are all set to welcome the Marathi and Hindu New Year with excitement and enthusiasm. Marking the beginning of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated with great fervour across the city, especially in Girgaon, which hosts one of the most vibrant and iconic Shobha Yatra every year.

The Girgaon Shobha Yatra is a grand cultural procession where thousands of people gather dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire. From nauvari sarees and pheta-clad men to energetic dhol pathaks, the streets come alive with music, colour and community spirit. The procession typically features live performances, mythological tableaux, decorations, bike rallies, social awareness themes and fundraisers, making it a complete cultural spectacle.

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Preparations Underway At Girgaon:

One of the key highlights of the celebration is the performance by Girgaon Dhwajapathak, known for its electrifying beats and synchronised formations. The group recently shared a glimpse of their preparations on social media, building excitement among locals. In the video, a member hints at something special this year, saying, “This year, something big is going to happen at Girgaon’s Shobha Yatra on Gudi Padwa.”

The visuals show members practising with instruments and rehearsing intricate formations for the big day.

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Several other preparation videos are also going viral online, showcasing the scale and enthusiasm surrounding the event. Adding to the buzz, videos suggest that road construction work in Girgaon has been temporarily paused to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

As the festival approaches, the energy in the city is palpable, with Mumbaikars eagerly waiting to step out, participate and celebrate their roots through this iconic cultural parade.