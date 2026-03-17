Gudi Padwa 2026: Here's How Morni-Themed Fashion Took Over Girgaon's Shobha Yatra Last Year

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 17, 2026
As Gudi Padwa 2026 is just around the corner, Mumbai is all set to participate in Girgaon's iconic Shobha Yatra where thousands gather in traditional attires to celebrate the day.
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Every year on this day, the corners of Girgaon fills with vibrant fashion and Instagram worthy looks. Similarly, a 'morni-inspired' saree look by Savali also known as @savali_ch_ on Instagram went viral.
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She wore a traditional peacock green nauvari saree paired with intricately designed full sleeves purple blouse.
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Her bike featured a stunning train of peacock feathers up to the floor, grabbing attention and praise for the efforts put in the entire theme.
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She paired her ensemble with traditional 'pheta' and gold jewels. She also donned a choker style necklace, maharashtrian nath and Chandrakore bindi.
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Apart from her look, and peacock theme, design on the back of her blouse also grabbed attention. It featured a cartoonish painting of a girl holding a boarding saying, 'Mi Marathi.'
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While, Mumbaikars are truly awaiting for this year's Gudi Padwa those who participate with such enthusiasm are already set to make it grand.
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