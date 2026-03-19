Mumbai, Get Ready! The Lil Flea Returns Bigger With A Double Weekend Bash; Here's What To Expect: | Instagram @thelilflea

The much-loved Lil Flea shopping festival is all set to return to Jio World Garden next month, and this time, it’s bigger than ever with a double weekend showcase. Scheduled across April 2026, the festival will take place on April 3–5 and April 10–12, bringing back its signature vibe that Mumbaikars look forward to every year.

Known as Mumbai’s happiest flea market, The Lil Flea promises an immersive experience packed with shopping, food, music, and creativity. This year, visitors can explore over 400 homegrown brands from across India, featuring everything from unique fashion finds to handcrafted products and rare collectibles.

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Food lovers are in for a treat with 60+ food and dessert options, offering artisanal bites and indulgent sweets that are hard to resist. Meanwhile, music enthusiasts can enjoy 15+ live performances by some of India’s finest indie artists, with the lineup to be revealed soon.

The festival will also feature a massive bar serving craft beers, Indian spirits, wines and curated cocktails, adding to the lively atmosphere.

Beyond shopping and food, The Lil Flea brings interactive experiences through its curated ‘Lil Collectives,’ showcasing pottery, thrift finds, handmade crafts, and live demonstrations. Attendees can also participate in workshops ranging from art and board games to wellness and book swaps, along with fun carnival games.

Families can look forward to The Lil Kids Zone, designed as a playful space for children with activities like cupcake making, face painting, and arts and crafts. Additionally, the ‘One Lil Tree’ initiative offers visitors free seeds and plant adoption opportunities, encouraging a touch of sustainability.

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