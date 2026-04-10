Anant Ambani Dons ₹1.30 Cr Rolex Watch As He Celebrates His Birthday With Kids In Jamnagar | Instagram @btownxstyles

Anant Ambani marked his 31st birthday in Jamnagar with intimate celebrations alongside family, close ones, and wife Radhika Merchant. While the festivities began at midnight, it was a heartwarming daytime celebration with children that quickly captured attention online.

Several videos going viral on social media show Anant spending time with children, interacting warmly and cutting a birthday cake with them. The simple yet meaningful celebration stood out, reflecting a softer, more personal side of the otherwise grand Ambani celebrations.

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Amid these moments, eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts were quick to notice a standout detail, Anant’s luxury timepiece. He was seen wearing the iconic Rolex Day-Date 40 Ref. 228238 in 18k yellow gold, often referred to globally as the “President’s Watch.” Known for its signature fluted bezel and the prestigious President bracelet, the timepiece is valued at an estimated ₹1.30 crore in 2026, symbolising status, legacy and timeless elegance.

Keeping his overall look understated, Anant opted for a navy blue collared T-shirt featuring a tiger motif near the chest. Radhika complemented the occasion in a classic and elegant orange suit. Her outfit featured a silk kurta with delicate gold embroidery, quarter-length sleeves, and a split Mandarin collar, paired with matching flared pants and a sheer organza dupatta, perfectly balancing tradition with simplicity.

The couple’s appearance, marked by minimalism and warmth, added to the charm of the celebration. While the luxurious watch made headlines, it was Anant Ambani’s interaction with the children that truly resonated with netizens, making his birthday celebration both memorable and meaningful.