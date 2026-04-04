'No Shame At All': Rinku Singh & KKR Star Players Enjoy Karan Aujla Concert In Kolkata After Back-To-Back Losses In IPL 2026; Receives Backlash On Internet | Instagram @pallav_paliwal

Kolkata Knight Riders players were seen having an off-time at the high-octane concert of Karan Aujla in Kolkata. The players, including India's World Cup champion, Rinku Singh, along with KKR star players Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Dubey and others, were spotted at the Aquatica Grounds in Kolkata.

Although the unexpected appearance of the team members at the live concert was not taken well by the fans. The viral picture is now receiving backlash on the Internet as the team hasn't started its IPL 2026 campaign on a positive note, suffering from two back-to-back losses against the Mumbai Indians, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad at home ground.

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The viral moment was shared by @pallav_paliwal on Instagram, in which Kolkata Knight Riders players can be seen posing for a group picture moment with smiling faces and party vibes.

While having an off-time during the packed sporting schedule of over 2 months is equally important for players, netizens and fans haven't taken this well, considering Kolkata's recent performance in the first two matches. One commented, "No shame at all.. With zero performance." While one user wrote, "this is a show to level of seriousness about the game specially rinku, Ramandeep, vaivav arora losing 2 back to game and enjoying the concert."

One user compared how the team used to play under former coach Gautam Gambhir's leadership, "Under the GG regime , they partied only after they won the trophy , he made each player visualise lifting the trophy and made them work towards that goal."

Karan Aujla's Kolkata concert was a part of his Pop-Culture India Tour. While Kolkata was his seventh stop, the upcoming concerts will be hosted in Jaipur, Lucknow & Ludhiana. The Punjabi sensation added another show in Mumbai due to the immense backlash for poor logistics on his previous show in the city, which was a day show on Holi.