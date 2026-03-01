Karan Aujla Dons ₹4.2 Cr Watch During His Delhi P-POP India Concert, 'Inke Upar Koi Nahi', Say Fans |

Punjabi music star Karan Aujla is still dominating headlines after his record-breaking Delhi opener of the P-POP CULTURE India Tour and this time, it’s not just for the music. While fans were left stunned by his zipline entry and massive stage production, eagle-eyed attendees spotted a rare luxury timepiece on his wrist worth a staggering ₹4.2 crore.

During his high-energy performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Aujla was seen wearing the ultra-exclusive Richard Mille RM 65-01 Automatic Split-Seconds Chronograph, a collector’s masterpiece known for its cutting-edge engineering and bold aesthetic. Social media quickly lit up with reactions, with fans declaring, “Inke upar koi nahi,” praising both his stage dominance and luxury game.

The Richard Mille RM 65-01 is far from an ordinary watch. Crafted in ultra-lightweight and highly durable Carbon TPT, the timepiece is often described as a high-frequency racing machine built for the wrist. Its complex split-second chronograph mechanism reflects precision at its finest, a feature typically admired by serious watch collectors and motorsport enthusiasts.

The skeletonised dial adds to its dramatic appeal, showcasing intricate internal mechanics along with colour-coded functions that enhance readability. Bold, technical and unapologetically luxurious, the watch perfectly complemented Aujla’s larger-than-life stage persona. Valued at approximately ₹4,20,00,000, the model is considered one of the most sought-after creations from Swiss luxury watchmaker Richard Mille.

The extravagant wristwear matched the scale of Aujla’s Delhi concert, which drew over 72,000 fans, making it one of the largest single-day concert crowds in India and the biggest ever for a Punjabi artist. The evening began with an electrifying DJ Chetas set before Aujla made a dramatic pop-up lift entry, later soaring across the stadium on a zipline to deliver a 360-degree immersive experience.

While the concert briefly made news due to a scuffle among a section of the crowd, the incident did little to overshadow the grandeur of the evening.