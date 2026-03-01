Karan Aujla Delhi Concert: From Zipline Entry To Massive 72,000 Audience, Singer Sets Historic Records Amid Major Scuffle

Karan Ajula Delhi Concert: From Zipline Entry To Massive 72,000 Audience, Singer Sets Historic Records Amid Major Scuffle |

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla launched his much-anticipated P-POP CULTURE India Tour with a record-breaking concert in the national capital, delivering a spectacle that blended high-octane energy with grand production scale. The show, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, drew a staggering crowd of over 72,000 fans, marking one of the largest single-day concert gatherings in India and the biggest ever for a Punjabi artist.

The evening began on an electrifying note with an opening set by DJ Chetas, building anticipation before Aujla made a dramatic appearance via a pop-up lift. Elevating the experience further, the singer later soared across the stadium on a zipline, ensuring fans across sections enjoyed a 360-degree immersive view of the performance.

WATCH VIDEO:

The concert’s production was nothing short of monumental. A 50-foot main stage, an extended C-Stage, IMAX-style LED visuals, synchronised drone displays, fire props, towering sunflowers, waving flags, flares, and thunderous bass created a festival-like atmosphere. The technical brilliance amplified the visual and sonic impact, transforming the stadium into a pulsating sea of lights and sound.

Aujla delivered a power-packed setlist featuring fan favourites such as MF Gabhru, Boli, 52 Bars, Take It Easy, I Really Do, P-POP CULTURE, Winning Speech, Softly, and Jee Ni Lagda. The night concluded with an explosive finale that included chartbusters like Try Me, Daytona and Gangsta, leaving the audience exhilarated.

The India leg of the P-POP CULTURE Tour will now travel to multiple cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana, with 11 more shows lined up.

Major Scuffle At The Concert:

However, amid the celebratory atmosphere, the concert also witnessed an unfortunate incident. Videos circulating on social media show a scuffle breaking out among a group of attendees during the February 28 event.

In the clips, several individuals can be seen engaged in a heated altercation that escalated into a physical fight inside the venue. The situation reportedly caused momentary disruption, though the show itself continued without major interruption. Despite the brief chaos, Aujla’s Delhi opener remains one of the most talked-about live performances of the year.