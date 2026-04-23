Virat Kohli's Patek Philippe Watch Is Worth A 2BHK In Mumbai; Know Its Cost |

Star cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli recently grabbed attention, not just for his performance on the field, but for a luxury accessory spotted during his travels. The batter was seen wearing an ultra-premium watch reportedly worth around ₹1.5 crore, a price comparable to a 2BHK apartment in parts of Mumbai.

Shortly after RCB’s match against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were seen travelling to Vrindavan. The couple reportedly visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, continuing their recent visits focused on faith and spirituality.

The ₹1.5 Crore Timepiece

During the outing, Kohli sported the luxurious Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel Time, a watch known for its elite craftsmanship and global appeal. Designed for frequent travellers, the timepiece features a dual-time zone function, allowing the wearer to track time across different regions effortlessly. It comes with the brand’s signature rounded octagonal case, an embossed dial, and a durable composite strap that blends sporty aesthetics with high-end sophistication.

The Aquanaut Travel Time of the watch is often regarded as a modern icon in haute horology. Its design strikes a balance between rugged durability and refined elegance, making it a favourite among collectors and luxury enthusiasts worldwide.

In a video shared by the ashram, Kohli and Anushka were seen sitting quietly among devotees, listening to spiritual discourses. Their repeated visits to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram highlight a growing inclination towards spiritual grounding despite their high-profile lives.

On the IPL front, Virat Kohli is currently the highest run-getter for RCB this season, scoring 247 runs in 6 matches so far.