RCB Vs MI: Anushka Sharma Keeps It Simple Yet Elegant; Ananya Birla's Sweet Gesture Leaves Netizens Abuzz

Anushka Sharma Keeps It Simple Yet Elegant For RCB Vs MI; Ananya Birla's Sweet Gesture For Her Leaves Netizens Abuzz | WATCH | X @iimaku__

While the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Mumbai Indians are eyeing to add two points to their account in the mega clash happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the match is being attended by several celebrities and VIPs. Bollywood actor and Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, showed up at the stadium in support of the red army in a simple yet elegant look.

The actor was spotted cheering for Virat Kohli in the stands as he scored his second fifty of the season. Anushka Sharma wore a plain black loose-sized t-shirt. The down shoulder, half-sleeved t-shirt had a round neck collar and was paired with white pants. She completed her look with a handbag, black flats & donned a luxurious timepiece on her wrist.

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While her look continues to grab eyeballs, what caught the Internet's attention was a sweet gesture between one of the key members in RCB's leadership group, Ananya Birla, and Anushka Sharma during the match. The duo was captured sharing moments of joy as Virat Kohli completed yet another fifty for RCB. As soon as he reached the mark, Ananya Birla stepped forward and congratulated Anushka, as they share light hearted moment.

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Earlier, Virat Kohli was spotted in the town at the Gateway of India on April 11, in a dapper look. Kohli was seen wearing a half-sleeved & plain white T-shirt paired with black pants. He completed the look with a beige cap, black shades and a leather handbag. Eagle-eyed watch enthusiasts quickly spotted the rare timepiece on his wrist. He was donning a Patek Phillipe Aquanaut 5164G. The official price of the watch is around ₹1.4 Cr.