'Samay Raina Fought Countless Battles...': Ashish Chanchlani SLAMS Criticism Over India's Got Latent S2 Being Called 'Too Filtered'

Ashish Chanchlani Defends India's Got Latent 2 Amid Criticism | Photo Via Instagram

Ashish Chanchlani, who was also embroiled in the controversy surrounding Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent in 2025, strongly reacted to criticism of the show's second season being "too filtered" and having "lost its charm" after its premiere episode, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, aired on June 20.

Ashish Chanchlani Defends India's Got Latent 2 Amid Criticism

Hitting back at critics, Ashish reminded that Samay, along with fellow panelists including Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia and himself, had endured a year-long legal battle after the backlash.

'We Promised To Stay In Line'

Ashish shared that they had even pledged to "stay in line" and ensure that history did not repeat itself. Taking to his Instagram story, Chanchlani wrote, "For people saying latent is too filtered or has lost its charm and shit..Just remember we had to fight a year long legal battle where we promised to stay in line and make sure history doesnt repeat itself."

'Samay Raina Has Fought Countless Battles'

He added, "It was almost an uncertainty that this show will come back. But somehow @maisamayhoon made sure he brings it back for yall. He has fought countless battles behind the scenes. It was an uphill almost impossible pipe dream for S2 to even exist. Kabhi kabhi kuch cheeze karni padti hai.. So please Support karo usko aur enjoy karo"