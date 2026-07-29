'Samay Raina Aake Meri Jeb Mein Haath Dalta Hai...': Jaspreet Singh Who Manifested His Score On India's Got Latent Shares Interesting BTS Details - Watch

Jaspreet Singh Shares Interesting IGL BTS Details | Instagram

In the latest episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Munawar Faruqui, and Rohan Joshi were the judges along with Samay Raina. Just like every episode, this episode of IGL has also become the talk of the town. One of the contestants, Jaspreet Singh aka Sunny Magicc, surprised everyone by predicting the score that he would get from the judges. Singh has shared a video on Instagram revealing some interesting behind-the-scenes details about the show.

In the video, he reveals that the shoot was supposed to happen after 3 pm, but everyone was called at 10 am. There were around 22–23 participants, but only a few are shown in the episode. Before the actual shoot, they were given a paper where they had to write their name, what act they would perform, and what score they were expecting. It gets recorded, so one cannot change the score later.

Jaspreet further says that after he got the score, he gave the paper to Rohan to read, in which he had written, "I know the judges will score me 8.5, but to be fair I will mark myself a 9." Everyone gets shocked after Rohan reads the paper, and Samay declares him the winner and announces that he gets Rs. 1 lakh.

Samay's Reaction

But Jaspreet further revealed that Samay came and checked his pockets to see if he had any other chits. He said in the video, "Uske baad Samay aata hai chal ke aur meri jeb mein haath dalta hai. Puchta nahin hai sidha jeb mein haath dalta aur dekhta hai ki meri jeb mein koi aur slip ya parchi to nahin hai (Then, Samay comes and puts his hand in my pocket. He doesn't ask, he just puts his hand in my pocket and checks if there's any other slip or chit in my pocket)."

Jaspreet ended the video by saying that a lot of things get edited, and his stage time was around 40 minutes.