‘Wahi Hum Goli Maar Dete Use’: Amitabh Bachchan Hits Back As Ujjwal Nikam Reveals Ajmal Kasab Claimed He Came To Meet Big B During 26/11 Case

‘Wahi Hum Goli Maar Dete Use’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Reaction To Ajmal Kasab’s Shocking Claim, ‘I Came To Mumbai To Meet You’ | SonyTV

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 host Amitabh Bachchan reacted strongly after public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam recalled what Ajmal Kasab allegedly told him during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack trial. Nikam revealed that Kasab had claimed he had come to Mumbai to meet Amitabh. Hearing this, the veteran actor quipped, “Wahi hum goli maar dete use.”

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts As Ujjwal Nikam Recalls Kasab’s Claim About Meeting Him

In the recent episode of KBC 18: Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi appeared as special guests alongside Nikam. During their conversation about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the subsequent trial, Amitabh asked Nikam why it took nearly four years for Kasab to be executed.

Amitabh questioned, “Use toh wahi gaad dena chahiye tha. Itna waqt kyun laga?" Responding to the question, Nikam recalled his first interaction with Kasab inside the courtroom. He said, “Ajmal Kasab jab court mein aaya toh woh mujhe ghoor ke dekh raha tha, main use dekh raha tha.”

Nikam then recalled Kasab’s alleged attempts to mislead the authorities about his identity and circumstances. According to the public prosecutor, Kasab initially claimed that he had not been arrested in connection with the 26/11 attacks and instead said that he had been arrested on November 6 at Juhu Chowpatty.

Nikam further revealed that Kasab allegedly told him that he had come to Mumbai to meet Amitabh Bachchan. “Aapko tajjub hoga jo aage usne kaha tha ki main toh Amitabh ji ko dekhne ke liye aaya tha. Ye sach mein hua hai,” Nikam told the actor.

Kasab’s alleged statement prompted an instant reaction from Amitabh, who jokingly said, “Nahi nahi, sir agar woh aaya hoga toh woh hamare ghar se jaane wala nahi tha. Wahi hum goli maar dete use.”

Nikam also recalled the various claims allegedly made by Kasab during the trial. According to him, Kasab claimed that he was a minor and that RAW had arrested him. Nikam said this created an additional legal challenge, as Kasab’s age would have to be established before the proceedings could move forward.

Explaining why the trial took time, Nikam stressed the legal principle that an accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty and has the right to defend himself. According to Nikam, Kasab later allegedly claimed that his associate Smail was responsible for the shooting and that he himself had not committed the crime.

Nikam said the prosecution countered this claim with CCTV footage. He alleged that the footage showed Kasab laughing while a young girl was being shot and said the evidence was presented before the court during the trial.

The public prosecutor also recalled presenting material related to Al-Qaeda while explaining the alleged methods used to mislead investigators and the court. According to Nikam, the evidence presented by the prosecution ultimately established its case, while the Pakistani side did not raise objections to the evidence. Nikam further said that Kasab had two lawyers representing him, while he was the only lawyer appearing for the prosecution on behalf of the government.