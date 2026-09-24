Amitabh Bachchan Beats Shah Rukh Khan On Social Media With Just 1 Lakh Gap; Here’s How

Amitabh Bachchan Beats Shah Rukh Khan |

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan seems to have edged past Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to having the highest number of social media followers. According to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025, Amitabh, Shah Rukh and Hrithik Roshan are among the most-followed actors on social media. Apart from revealing the net worth of prominent personalities, the report also highlighted their social media following across platforms.

Amitabh Bachchan Beats Shah Rukh Khan

However, the difference between Amitabh and Shah Rukh is extremely narrow. Amitabh reportedly has a combined following of 4.87 crore across Instagram, LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter). Shah Rukh, meanwhile, has a total of 4.86 crore followers across the same three platforms. This puts the difference between the two superstars at just one lakh followers.

Hrithik Roshan follows closely behind with a combined following of 4.81 crore across the three social media platforms. Filmmaker Karan Johar takes the next position, with a total following of 1.82 crore.

According to the Screen & Sport category of the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have an estimated wealth of Rs. 10,000 crore, placing them at the top of the list of the richest entertainment and sports personalities. Amitabh Bachchan and his family follow in second place, although the difference in their estimated wealth is substantial. Amitabh and his family reportedly have a combined wealth of Rs. 4,000 crore, while Salman Khan occupies the third position with an estimated wealth of Rs. 3,000 crore.

Hrithik Roshan stands at the fourth position on the list. Among sportspersons, cricketer Virat Kohli takes the fifth spot, followed by Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Beyond acting, Shah Rukh Khan is involved in film production, visual effects and sports through his business ventures. Amitabh Bachchan, meanwhile, continues to work in films, television and brand endorsements, while also pursuing investments and other business interests.