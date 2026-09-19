Bhuvan Bam Cracks Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan Joke On India's Got Latent, Mukesh Chhabra Warns Him: 'Tera Abhi Toh Film Career...' - VIDEO

Bhuvan Bam Jokes About Rekha During Amitabh Bachchan Mimicry | Photo Via YouTube

The latest episode of Samay Raina’s comedy show India’s Got Latent featured Bhuvan Bam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mukesh Chhabra and Kaustubh Agarwal as panelists for Season 2. During the episode, a contestant named Prateik Bhardwaj dressed up as Amitabh Bachchan and mimicked the legendary actor’s mannerisms and voice. His performance impressed both the audience and the panelists.

Bhuvan Bam Jokes About Rekha During Amitabh Bachchan Mimicry

Bhuvan, known for his witty sense of humour, did not hold back and soon cracked a joke involving Rekha and Amitabh. He asked, "Aapke talent ki koi Rekha hai?" The comment was a reference to the long-standing rumours surrounding the two Bollywood icons, leaving the audience and fellow panelists in splits.

Check out the video:

Damn Bhuvan Bam cooked Mukesh Chhabra in Samay Raina's Latent show



Mukesh tried to scare BB for cracking a joke on Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha thing. Kunal Chhabra said son you have just started your film making career



Bhuvan: I am enough alone.



Proper Raghav Juyal vibe💀 pic.twitter.com/69cMTIaXiq — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) September 18, 2026

Mukesh Chhabra Warns Bhuvan Bam

However, Mukesh immediately reacted to Bhuvan’s joke and warned him about making such comments, humorously reminding him that his film career had only just begun. He said, "Beta, tera abhi toh film career shuru hua hai, meri jaan."

Bhuvan, who is known for his quick wit, responded with another cheeky remark, adding, "Main independent bhi sahi hoon." The playful exchange between the two quickly became one of the highlights of the episode.

About Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan

Speculation about Amitabh and Rekha’s alleged affair began in 1976, when the two worked together on the sets of Do Anjaane.

The duo have also worked in many iconic movies, including Do Anjaane (1976), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), Mr Natwarlal (1979) and Alaap (1977). They were last seen together in the 1981 film Silsila.

At the time, Amitabh was already married to Jaya Bachchan, whom he had married on June 3, 1973. Reports of his alleged extramarital relationship with Rekha made headlines and have remained a much-discussed.