'Maa ki Awaz Hai Ye': Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As Teji Bachchan's Voice Plays On KBC 18, Recalls Lessons From His Mother

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As Teji Bachchan's Voice Plays On KBC 18, Recalls Lessons From His Mother | KBC 18th Season

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left emotional as he revisited cherished memories of his late mother, Teji Bachchan, on the popular television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 (KBC 18). The special moment brought a glimpse into the actor's personal life as he recalled the valuable lessons his mother taught him and reflected on her lasting influence. Amitabh Bachchan got emotional when Madhuri Dixit, who appeared as a guest on the show, asked Big B about his mother and what she was like as a parent. Let's break down everything in detail and also about Teji Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on KBC 18

The veteran actor, also known as Big B, became overwhelmed after Madhuri Dixit, who appeared on the show as a guest, asked to play an audio titled "Bachpan ka Daur" to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 84th birthday. Listening to the audio, which features the voice of his mother, Teji Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan became nostalgic, reminding him of the bond they shared and the wisdom she passed on to him. The audio features Teji Bachchan narrating a stanza from Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem.

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Teji Bachchan, who was married to renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, played an important role in Amitabh's life. The actor has often spoken about his parents and the influence they had on his upbringing, outlook and professional journey. While his father inspired him through his literary contributions, his mother remained an important source of emotional strength and guidance.

Maa ki awaz hai ye: Amitabh Bachchan

After listening to the audio, Bachchan became emotionally overwhelmed. "Maa ki awaz hai ye," said Bachchan. "She is singing Babuji's Raat Aaadhi Ho Gai poem." On being asked about his mother by Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Dekhiye, har maa jo hoti hai woh thodi bahut usmein discipline, ek jaagrit rehti hai bacchon ke prati… ‘Yeh karo, aisa mat karo, yeh theek karo, woh theek karo’. Toh jitni maayein karti hain utna unki ore se hota tha. Gandagi unko pasand nahi thi, ye yaha kyun hai, matti mein khel ke aay ho… toh voh saaf karne bolti thi… (Look, every mother has a certain discipline and a certain vigilance towards her children… 'Do this, don't do that, do this right, do that right.' So, whatever the mothers did, it was all their doing. They didn't like the mess, asking, 'Why is this here? Have you come back from playing in the mud?' She would tell them to clean it up.)"

Sikh parivaar se thi, says Bachchan about his mother

Bachchan also spoke about his mother's Sikh upbringing and her inter-caste marriage with his father, the celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He said, "Lekin wo ek Sikh parivaar se thi... Babuji Allahabad ke, aur unka inter-caste marriage hua tha. Woh bahut hi rochak kahaani hai, kabhi unki aatmakatha padhiyega toh aapko milega. Ek din ke andar maa ji ne apna sab kuch chhod diya, aur tay kiya ki Babuji ke saath woh byah karenge (But she belonged to a Sikh family, while my father was from Allahabad, and theirs was an inter-caste marriage. It is a very interesting story; you should read his autobiography sometime, and you will find it there. Within a single day, my mother left everything behind and decided that she would marry my father)."

Who was Teji Bachchan?

Teji Bachchan was an actor in her own right and had also performed with various groups. She was also a social activist. She was known for her work in the public life. She was a keen observer of social issues and never shied away from contributing towards the betterment of the society.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2 alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. The film will be released in December 2027.