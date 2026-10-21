'Unable To Write…': Amitabh Bachchan, 84, Sparks Health Concerns As He Reveals Being Under Strict Rest, Apologises To Fans

Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Health Update Raises Concern | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has sparked health concerns among fans after revealing that he has been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover. The 84-year-old star shared the update on social media, apologising to fans for being unable to write or respond to messages for the time being.

Amitabh Bachchan's Health Update Worries Fans

Taking to X, Bachchan wrote on Wednesday, October 21, "Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment."

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'Not Allowed To Communicate'

The actor also addressed his absence from communication through a post on his personal blog. Extending his Dussehra greetings, he wrote, "First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies."

He further apologised to those who had sent him personal wishes, adding, "But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later."

However, Bachchan did not disclose the reason behind his rest or provide further details about his health.

Amitabh, fondly known as Big B regularly interacts with fans through his blog and social media. Fans will now be hoping for a fresh update from the actor once he has recovered and is able to resume his usual online interactions.

Netizens Express Concern

Soon after, concerned netizens took to social media to express their worries and extend their heartfelt wishes to Bachchan for a speedy recovery.

Tiger Shroff Shooters Surveyed Homes Of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan & More

This comes amid reports that the accused in the firing case involving Tiger Shroff had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of several Bollywood celebrities’ residences, including those of Amitabh and Salman Khan, before the attack, according to Mumbai Crime Branch sources.

The accused reportedly used different auto-rickshaw drivers to visit the celebrities’ homes, allegedly telling the drivers that they wanted to take pictures of the residences.

Amitabh Bachchan Work Front

Amitabh will be seen next in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, also starring Prabhas in the lead.