Amitabh Bachchan Refuses To Shake Hands With Female Fan Who Enters His Mumbai Bungalow On Birthday, Asks Security To Intervene—VIDEO

Female Fan Tries To Approach Amitabh Bachchan Outside Jalsa On Birthday | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on Sunday, October 11. During his every Sunday ritual of greeting his fans outside his Jalsa bunglow in Mumbai, however, things took an unexpected turn when a young female fan attempted to get past security to approach the actor and entered his bunglow, trying to greet him.

Amitabh Bachchan Refuses To Shake Hands With Female Fan On 84th Birthday

In the video circulating online, Amitabh’s bodyguards can be seen intervening as the woman tries to get closer to the superstar. The actor then appears to repeatedly avoid the interaction and declines her requests to shake hands. At one point, he was also seen gesturing towards his security personnel, seemingly asking them to escort her away.

Check out the viral video:

Amitabh Bachchan Poses In Front Of Giant Garland

Despite the incident, Amitabh continued greeting the large gathering of fans with folded hands. Dressed in a red kurta, the veteran actor also posed in front of a giant garland arranged by his admirers to mark his special day. He waved to the crowd and thanked everyone for their love and affection before heading back inside his residence.

Amitabh Bachchan Criticised

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users criticised the actor for refusing to shake hands with the female fan, others defended his response, pointing out the importance of respecting personal boundaries and security protocols when approaching celebrities.

Amitabh Bachchan Work Front

Amitabh will be seen next in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, also starring Prabhas in the lead.