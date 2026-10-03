'First Time Haste Hue Dekha, So Wholesome': Jaya Bachchan's Rare Smiling Moment With Amitabh Bachchan, Gulzar Wins Fans Over - VIDEO

Jaya Bachchan's Rare Smiling Moment Goes Viral | Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Actress Jaya Bachchan was spotted attending a book launch event in Mumbai with her husband, actor Amitabh Bachchan, and renowned writer Gulzar on Friday, October 2. While several glimpses from the event have surfaced online, a rather rare moment involving Jaya has caught the attention of fans.

Jaya Bachchan's Rare Smiling Moment Goes Viral

Known for her strained relationship with the paparazzi and for often expressing her disapproval of their presence, Jaya was seen in a noticeably cheerful mood this time. Videos from the event showed her smiling and laughing alongside Gulzar, while Amitabh Bachchan stood beside them. Big B was also seen breaking into laughter, adding to the light-hearted and wholesome atmosphere.

Jaya Bachchan In Cheerful Mood

Jaya’s rare display of laughter and her willingness to pose for the cameras quickly became a talking point among fans on social media. Several users expressed their surprise at seeing the actress in such a cheerful mood, while others simply enjoyed the candid moment shared by the three celebrated personalities.

Netizens React

One user wrote, “Arey Jaya ji hasti bhi hain,” while another commented, “First time haste hue dekha.” Another fan called it “That innocent smile of Jayaji,” while a fourth wrote, “Wow, she’s smiling for once.” One social media user also commented, “Pehli baar haste dekha hai.”

Another fan felt Jaya appeared genuinely happy, writing, “She is feeling truly happy, it’s visible.”

Jaya Bachchan Work Front

On the work front, Jaya will be seen next in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi.