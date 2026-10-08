‘Kuch Log Chale Jaate Hain Lekin...’: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar On Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 - VIDEO | Instagram

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor Nana Patekar on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Dressed in a white ensemble, Amitabh began Thursday’s episode by remembering Nana’s immense influence not just on the film industry but also on everyone whose life he touched. “Aapko Nana vyaktigat roop se mera naman,” he said. The actor also recalled Nana’s appearance on the show and how he left a lasting impression on both him and the audience before donating his prize money to those in need.

Addressing the audience at the beginning of the episode, Amitabh Bachchan announced Nana Patekar’s demise and remembered him as an “adwitiya kalakar” (unparalleled artist), a friend, well-wisher and an exceptional social worker.

“Deviyo aur sajjano, Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe,” Amitabh said. He further described Nana’s passing as a loss not only for the Indian film industry but also on a deeply personal level for everyone who had known and interacted with him.

“Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai,” he said. Amitabh then highlighted the qualities that made Nana stand apart, particularly his fearlessness, simplicity and courage to speak the truth without hesitation.

Remembering the lasting impact Nana had on those around him, Amitabh said, “Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, lekin unki aawaz, unke paropkar, unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar reh jaati hai. Nana unhi logon mein se ek the.” He emphasised that although Nana may no longer be present, his voice, acts of compassion and the lessons he imparted would continue to remain with people.

Amitabh concluded his tribute by offering his personal respects to the late actor and acknowledging his contribution to Indian cinema. “Aapko, Nana, vyaktigat roop se mera naman. Aur aapki us kala ko pranam, jise aapne puri imandari se jeeya aur hum sabko samarpit kiya,” he said, saluting the honesty and dedication with which Nana lived his art and shared it with audiences.

Nana Patekar’s mortal remains were brought from Goa to Pune on Thursday evening for his final rites. The veteran actor’s last rites are being performed at his farmhouse in Donje village, near Khadakwasla, on the outskirts of Pune. The Maharashtra government has accorded him a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Marathi theatre, Hindi and Marathi cinema.