Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu Bungalow Jalsa, Diljit Dosanjh's Concert Venue In Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Receive Bomb Threats

Bomb Threats Issued To Amitabh Bachchan And Diljit Dosanjh | Instagram

Amid reports of Bollywood being the target of gangsters, fresh bomb threats have been issued targeting megastar Amitabh Bachchan and singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh. While Big B's bungalow, Jalsa, in Juhu, Mumbai, is said to be the target, Diljit's concert venue in Mahalaxmi is under threat. The singer's concert is going to take place in Mumbai on November 27, 2026.

Threat email received by BMC

DCP Maneesh Kalwaniya stated that a threat mail was received by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation), and after checking, nothing suspicious has been found. Threats were also issued to schools in Dadar.

It is not yet known who is behind the bomb threats issued to the two actors.

Tiger Shroff firing incident

The bomb threats to Big B and Diljit come days after Tiger Shroff was attacked in Mumbai. Shots were fired at the Baaghi actor on October 18, 2026, while he was leaving a ground after playing football. While Tiger sustained minor injuries, his driver was shot.

After the incident, an audio message was released by gangster Anil Pandit, in which he mentioned that he and his Harman Sandhu take responsibility for the attack on Tiger. He also claimed to be an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and warned people in the film industry not to work with Salman Khan.

Security of Bollywood celebrities beefed up

According to reports, the attack on Tiger has shocked one and all, and many Bollywood celebrities have beefed up their security, including Salman. The actor came for the IIFA press conference event in Mumbai on Thursday with heavy security.

Ranbir Kapoor house recce

Reportedly, the accused arrested in Tiger's firing case had also recced the house of Ranbir Kapoor in Khar. The report has made all the Ranbir fans worried about him, as the actor has been currently busy with the promotions of Ramayana.