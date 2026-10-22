'Give Him Tightest Security': Ranbir Kapoor Fans Worried As Accused In Tiger Shroff Firing Case Allegedly Conducted Recce Of Ramayana Actor's Home

Ranbir Kapoor Fans Are Worried | Instagram

Tiger Shroff's firing incident has shocked one and all, and many Bollywood actors have reportedly beefed up their security. According to reports, Tiger was not the only target, and the accused arrested in the firing case had allegedly also done the recce of Ranbir Kapoor's house in Khar, Mumbai. These reports have made the fans of the Ramayana actor worried. Ranbir has been busy with the promotions of Ramayana, and the actor's fans are demanding 'tightest security' for him.

Fans express concern over Ranbir's safety

A fan tweeted, "THERE IS NO NEED FOR ANY MORE PROMOTIONS OR PUBLIC APPEARANCES RIGHT NOW. HIS SAFETY MATTERS MORE THAN ANYTHING ELSE!!!!! GIVE HIM THE TIGHTEST SECURITY POSSIBLE PLEASE (sic)."

Another fan shared a video from the Chennai Ramayana event and wrote, "RK is Nervous and Uncomfortable since last 3-4 days and it's literally visible. Mumbai Police must've informed him about the details of the case. He must be worried about Alia Raha and his Mother. No need to Promote anymore RK just Stay with your Family! (sic)."

RK is Nervous and Uncomfortable since last 3-4 days and it's literally visible. Mumbai Police must've informed him about the details of the case.He must be worried about Alia Raha and his Mother. No need to Promote anymore RK just Stay with your Family! https://t.co/onZW5lpEjV — RK🐰 (@rksbunny) October 22, 2026

One more netizen tweeted, "Why is it always the good people? Ranbir deserves happiness and peace, not fear. Forget the promotions, his safety matters more than anything. Praying he stays safe (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana promotions

Ranbir has been busy with the promotions of Ramayana. The actor has been attending back-to-back events in cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Ranbir Kapoor trolled

At an event in Kolkata, on the day of Dussehra, Ranbir had a slip of the tongue. During his speech, he said, “Dussehra hame ek bahut khubsurat baat yaad dilati hai, ki burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein ant sacchai aur achchai ki hie hogi." Instead of 'jeet', he used the word 'ant', and he was trolled a lot for it.

On Wednesday, at the Chennai event of Ramayana, the actor apologised for his slip of the tongue.

#WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor Apologises Over Slip Of Tongue During Ramayana Event #RanbirKapoor #Ramayana #Bollywood #FPJShowbiz https://t.co/AeigX62pz4 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 21, 2026

Ramayana release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Yash and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on November 5, 2026.